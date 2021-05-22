newsbreak-logo
LEILA L. "LEE" WILSON

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeila L. “Lee” Wilson, 87, of Fort Dodge, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home. A service honoring Leila’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, in the Tompkins Celebration Center at Friendship Haven, with the Rev. Jennifer Osheim-Owen officiating. Interment will follow in Newark Township Cemetery near Vincent. Visitation is 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the Tompkins Celebration Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gunderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

