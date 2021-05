The Iowa Central Community College Board of Directors announces Dr. Jesse Ulrich will serve as the College’s next president. Dr. Ulrich, an Iowa Central graduate and member of the College’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, will begin his role on July 1, 2021. Dr. Ulrich will be the sixth president of the College. He shares Iowa Central’s deep-rooted belief and commitment to positively impact the economic, social, and cultural opportunities of students. In addition to administrative experience, Dr. Ulrich brings to the College a proven history of building partnerships, implementing student-centered initiatives, and collaboratively leading teams through consensus and empowerment to accomplish goals.