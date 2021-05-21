Get A Grip: The Week In Sports Betting: Florida, Washington, South Dakota, More

Massive news is being reported by several news outlets in Washington. According to MyNorthwest, the Washington State Gambling Association has met and come to an agreement with two more tribes in the state in regards to sports betting. The two tribes in this round of negotiations were the Kalispel Tribe and Snoqualmie Tribe. This would bring the total to four tribes that have agreed, at least in theory, to a gaming amendment that would allow for sports betting in the state. The other two tribes were the Sualip Tribe and the Suquamish Tribe.