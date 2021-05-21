newsbreak-logo
Florida State

Get A Grip: The Week In Sports Betting: Florida, Washington, South Dakota, More

By Jill R. Dorson
sportshandle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s information overload everywhere, and there’s not time enough to sleep and eat and stay fully apprised of what’s happening on this crazy blue dot of ours (two out of three ain’t bad). Here’s the weekend (or fashionably late) Sports Handle item, “Get a Grip,” recapping the week’s top US sports betting stories, highlighting some fresh news, and rounding up key stories. Also check out this week’s Wild World of Gambling at US Bets.

sportshandle.com
Presidential Electionfoxwilmington.com

South Dakota’s Noem ignites more 2024 speculation

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s repeatedly said she’s not interested in running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. But two developments this past week are sparking further speculation that the first term conservative governor and strong supporter of former President Trump – whom political pundits consider a potential contender – likely has national ambitions in the next race for the White House.
Washington Statelineups.com

Washington State Sports Betting Secures Two More Tribal Agreements

Massive news is being reported by several news outlets in Washington. According to MyNorthwest, the Washington State Gambling Association has met and come to an agreement with two more tribes in the state in regards to sports betting. The two tribes in this round of negotiations were the Kalispel Tribe and Snoqualmie Tribe. This would bring the total to four tribes that have agreed, at least in theory, to a gaming amendment that would allow for sports betting in the state. The other two tribes were the Sualip Tribe and the Suquamish Tribe.
Washington Stategamingintelligence.com

Washington State agrees new gaming compact amendments for sports betting

The Washington State Gambling Commission has reached tentative agreements with a further two tribal gaming operators to add sports betting to their gaming compacts. The Kalispel Tribe of Indians and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe become the third and fourth tribal gaming operators to reach an agreement with the state on amending their existing Class III gaming compacts to add sports betting.
Florida StateGamingToday

Florida Sports Betting Bill Introduced

The long-awaited bill has landed. State Sen. Travis Hutson (R) formally introduced legislation today to codify the historic deal between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis that aims to bring sports betting to the state. Senate Bill 2-A would, among other things, place all sports betting servers...
Florida Statewmfe.org

Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. It is...
Florida Statebestuscasinos.org

Florida’s Sports Betting Industry is About to Launch

Since May of 2018, the US sports betting industry has been steadily growing. More than half the country has now approved sports gambling legislation. Based on new developments, it seems likely that Florida’s sports betting industry is about to launch. This is extremely exciting news for sports fans in this...
Deadwood, SDMitchellrepublic.com

Sports betting rules for Deadwood receive approval from South Dakota's gaming commission

PIERRE, S.D. — The first-ever legalized sports betting season in Deadwood, S.D., kicks off this summer, and regulations are coming forward. On Tuesday, May 18, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming approved new rules for casinos to operate sports wagering games in the northern Black Hills town, months after the state enacted legislation legalizing sports betting in the town's limits.
Florida Stategambling.com

Florida Legalizes Sports Betting With Gaming Compact Approval

Florida became the largest state in the nation to legalize sports betting Wednesday after the approval of a gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe by the full House. The vote was 97-17 in the House Wednesday. The Florida House and Senate have been in special session this week in Tallahassee to approve the 30-year gaming compact and series of related bills concerning gambling in the Sunshine State. The full Senate approved the compact, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Tribe on April 23, by a 38-1 vote on Tuesday.
Florida Stateusbettingreport.com

Sports Betting Still Looking Strong for October 2021 in Florida

The thought of legal sports betting in Florida was not present to begin 2021, but now it appears that a target launch date has already been set. Lawmakers in the state have made it clear that the industry cannot launch prior to October 15, but that still leaves a chance to be up and running in 2021.
Florida Stategoverning.com

Florida’s Sports Betting Laws Don’t Include Data Protections

(TNS) — As the Florida Legislature convened Monday for a special session to legalize mobile sports betting in Florida, one issue essential to the growth of the industry has been left out of drafts of the 18 bills filed in the House and Senate: How the gambling industry harvests and handles consumers' data.
Gamblinglegalsportsreport.com

DraftKings, FanDuel Start Pitching Florida Sports Betting Inclusion

Sports betting in Florida could become a monopoly, but DraftKings and FanDuel are working hard to make sure that does not happen. That is according to Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and chairman of Hard Rock International. His comments to the Senate Appropriations Committee came during the first day of Florida’s special session to consider the newly negotiated compact between the Seminole Indians and the state of Florida: