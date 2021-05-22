newsbreak-logo
Finding Center in Home Storytelling by Melanie Yazzie

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
lafayetteco.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding Center in Home Storytelling by contemporary Navajo artist, Melanie Yazzie Sunday 5/23, 3-4:30 p.m. This fabulous presentation will be at Festival Plaza. Melanie will share her stories from the Starkey Building porch, and there is plenty of room to spread out on the lawn! Sign up required. LafayetteCO.gov/activities. Finding...

www.lafayetteco.gov
#Community Arts #University Of Colorado #Navajo #Finding Center In Home #Storyteller #Painter #Printmaking #Sculptor #Festival Plaza #Boulder #Starkey Building
