​​​​​​NEW DELHI: Bleeding and clotting cases following COVID vaccination in India are "minuscule" and in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions in the country, a report submitted by the National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Monday. — The report comes in the backdrop of alerts being raised in some countries on post-vaccination “embolic and thrombotic events" on 11 March 2021 particularly with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which is the Covishield vaccine candidate administered in India and manufactured by Serum Institute.