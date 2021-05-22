While many athletes shine, big names missing from Eastern AA Divisional track meet

BILLINGS — The absences are as notable as the competitors at the Eastern AA Divisional track and field meet, which began Friday at Billings West. Going into the day, the fastest 100- and 200-meter runners in Montana were from the Eastern AA. One of them, Billings West junior Jaeden Wolff, missed the divisional meet with a quadriceps injury. The other, Billings Senior junior Malikye Simpson, was out with a broken ankle.