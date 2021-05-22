newsbreak-logo
Take a Look at the First 'Harry Potter' Flagship Store in New York City

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its January 2020 announcement, Warner Bros. has shared a first look at its first ever Harry Potter flagship store opening in New York City. Fans of the franchise will first be greeted with a massive 100-kilogram model of Fawkes, Dumbledore’s phoenix, at the main entrance, and they can go on to explore 15 different themed areas across three floors and 20,000 square feet. Customers can also expect immersive multiplayer VR experiences like Chaos at Hogwarts and Wizards Take Flight, photo opportunities in places like the Ministry of Magic’s London phone box and one of Hagrid’s boots, as well shop Wizarding World treats such as Chocolate Frog’s and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour beans. Those looking to take their experience one step forward can also check out the Butterbeer Bar that offers draft Butterbeer, Butterbeer ice cream and bottled Butterbeer.

