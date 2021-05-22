Marguerite C. Bumbulsky

Marguerite “Carolyn” Bumbulsky, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Francis J. Dougherty and Edwina A. (Friess) Dougherty, both of whom have predeceased her. She had been a resident of Sebring, Florida since 2005, coming from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where she had lived since 1958. She was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to everyone she knew.