DRDO’s new Covid-19 antibody detection kit with 97 per cent sensitivity to cost just Rs 75 per test

There will soon be a new and more efficient COVID-19 antibody test in the Indian market. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an antibody detection kit known as Dipcovan, which is expected to be available at Rs 75 per test in the market from June first week onwards. According to DRDO, one of its labs, the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) along with Vanguard Diagnostics Pvt Ltd has developed this antibody detection-based kit.