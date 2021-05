(Ward County, ND) -- A man is seriously hurt after a crash just north of Makoti in Ward County. The crash happened yesterday afternoon when a 43-year-old Minot man was going south on County Road Nine yesterday afternoon when he missed a curve and went off the road. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was thrown from the vehicle and wasn't wearing a helmet. He was flown to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say road conditions were good. The Ward County Sheriff's Office is assisting NDHP with the investigation.