Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 22, 2021

The Extra Point: Is Jaylen Waddle a Rookie to Target in Fantasy Leagues This Year?

In case you missed it: Kilfoyl Strikes Out 15 in Alabama Softball's 9-0 Win in NCAA Regional Opener

Baseball: Mississippi State 7, Alabama 0

Softball: Alabama 9, Alabama State 0

Women's golf: 22nd at NCAA Championships

The Alabama women's golf team finished the first round of the NCAA Championship with a team score of 308 at the par-72, 6,384-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. Alabama is tied for 22nd place after posting a team score of 20-over par. The Crimson Tide is 19 strokes off the tournament leader Texas, who turned in a 1-over par 289. Individually, Rachel Heck of Stanford leads the way after posting a 3-under par 69.

Baseball: Alabama vs Mississippi State. 1 p.m, SEC Network+, Watch, Listen, Live Stats

Softball: Alabama vs Clemson, 11 a.m, Listen, Live Stats

Women's golf: at NCAA Championships, All Day

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas did not make the cut at the 2021 PGA Championship after finishing the first two rounds with a score of 6-over par.

Davis Riley is tied for ninth after two rounds at the Korn Ferry Tour's AdventHealth Championship. He shot a 69 on both Thursday and Friday and is six-under par.

Former Alabama and New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter was placed on the 10-day injury list with lower back pain.

Jimmy Nelson has been lights out for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season:

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris made an appearance on the Ellen Show:

105 days

May 22, 1953: Alabama safety Hootie Ingram and lineman Ed Culpepper were selected as the Southeastern Conference's preseason best defensive back and best blocking lineman. Alabama, coming off its 61-6 win over Syracuse in the Orange Bowl, was picked to win the league title, followed by Georgia Tech and Ole Miss. — Bryant Museum

"I knew Coach Curry was leaving when he came in the squad room with a blue jacket on and in its lapels were tickets to the Kentucky Derby." — Center Roger Shultz talking to the media the night Bill Curry told the team he had accepted another job.

