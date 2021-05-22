jTBC Wed-Thurs Drama Monthly House with Kim Ji Suk and Jung So Min Drops Classic Rom-com Promos

My nearly 3 month long Wed-Thurs date with Lee Seung Gi is over, and zero regrets with the time spent. Unlike some of his stupider drama choices (*cough* Vagabond *cough*) this time tvn drama Mouse was too smart for its own good. It was like a math student who got the answer early on then trying to question and outthink what should be a straight forward solution. Mouse should have been about (1) serial killers, bad, (2) manipulating serial killers, just as bad, (3) serial killers who later develop a conscience, sorry still bad, and (4) laws that abort babies in utero for carrying a serial killer gene, THE BADDEST OF ALL! Like, how did the drama end with the okaying of an eugenics law for purpose of creating a society without war or killing?!? Like, we spent 20 episodes back to square one when everyone was horrified in the first episode that South Korea even considered that, only to have the entire premise of the drama to back that up, and end with it actually succeeding despite the truth being revealed.