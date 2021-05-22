newsbreak-logo
Charlotte County, FL

Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter Critical relative humidity, breezy easterly winds, and high ERC values will result in elevated fire danger today .Gusty easterly winds combined with dry conditions and low relative humidity values will lead to increased fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH ERC VALUES The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Sumter...Pinellas...Polk...Hardee Highlands...DeSoto...Coastal Levy...Coastal Citrus...Coastal Hernando...Coastal Pasco...Coastal Hillsborough...Coastal Manatee...Coastal Sarasota...Coastal Charlotte...Coastal Lee Inland Levy...Inland Citrus...Inland Hernando...Inland Pasco Inland Hillsborough...Inland Manatee...Inland Sarasota Inland Charlotte...Inland Lee. * WIND...East winds in the 15 to 20 mph range. * HUMIDITY...Around 35 percent. * ERC...34 to 46. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Charlotte County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHARLOTTE AND NORTHEASTERN LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM EDT At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Babcock Webb Wma, or 15 miles north of Fort Myers, moving southeast at 20 mph. Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lehigh Acres, Olga, Buckingham, Alva, Fort Myers Shores and North Fort Myers.
Polk County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Polk A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN POLK COUNTY At 440 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Lake Kissimmee, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Polk County.
Charlotte County, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Use caution: High wildfire risk on Saturday

The Florida Forest Service is listing Lee County in the “very high” wildfire danger index level on Saturday, as a combination of stronger winds, generally dry soil, and lower humidity levels increases the risk of fires in the area. Charlotte County is listed as having a high risk of wildfires...