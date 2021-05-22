Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Citrus, Coastal Hernando by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Citrus; Coastal Hernando; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Levy; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Pasco; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Citrus; Inland Hernando; Inland Hillsborough; Inland Lee; Inland Levy; Inland Manatee; Inland Pasco; Inland Sarasota; Pinellas; Polk; Sumter Critical relative humidity, breezy easterly winds, and high ERC values will result in elevated fire danger today .Gusty easterly winds combined with dry conditions and low relative humidity values will lead to increased fire danger. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND HIGH ERC VALUES The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Sumter...Pinellas...Polk...Hardee Highlands...DeSoto...Coastal Levy...Coastal Citrus...Coastal Hernando...Coastal Pasco...Coastal Hillsborough...Coastal Manatee...Coastal Sarasota...Coastal Charlotte...Coastal Lee Inland Levy...Inland Citrus...Inland Hernando...Inland Pasco Inland Hillsborough...Inland Manatee...Inland Sarasota Inland Charlotte...Inland Lee. * WIND...East winds in the 15 to 20 mph range. * HUMIDITY...Around 35 percent. * ERC...34 to 46. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.