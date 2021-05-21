Advantages of the Unity Game Engine

Unity 3D is one of the most popular game development engines in the world. Right next to Unreal Engine and smaller tool kits like Godot, it’s directly responsible for some of the most popular video games in the world. Most games you’ll find on the Google Play Store were created with Unity, but up until now, these titles are mostly just built for phones. Even with the year-over-year monthly usage of Android apps and games on Chrome OS tripling, Chromebooks still get the short end of the stick when it comes to these experiences. I discussed this at length earlier today when we spoke about the ‘Inputs matter for Chrome OS’ session held at Google I/O yesterday.