Advantages of the Unity Game Engine
In 2005, game development was not an easy job. Both 2D and 3D game development for any platform was full of hassle. It was time-consuming and required a lot of effort. The expense to build a game was also very high. But then The Unity game engine was launched at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference and it was a revolutionary launch. It is now one of the most popular games developing engines. There are numerous games that were developed on this platform. Pokemon Go, Assasins Creed, and Angry Bird shook the gaming world with their success.