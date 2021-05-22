newsbreak-logo
Montgomery County, TX

VIDEO STORIES FROM MAY 22ND OF YEARS PAST

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 4 days ago

15 VICTIMS AT MAJOR ACCIDENT LEE TURNER AT SH 105 EAST-CLEVELAND, TX. PATTON VILLAGE CRASH TRUCK VS BRIDGE PILLAR SH242 AT US 59. Since 6 am Friday morning the FBI has been moving in several locations in full body armor. White Oak Drive in Porter was one location. Another at Petty Walker near Fire Tower were FBI agents followed a man into his driveway as he drove in and took him into custody. They then started a shoulder-to-shoulder search of the ground around with probes and shovels.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Magnolia, TXClick2Houston.com

Emaciated dog found in Magnolia with arrow through its abdomen

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after a dog was found with an arrow protruding through its abdomen. Police said the dog, believed to be a pit bull/Labrador mix was found in the 13000 block of Friendship Lane near the Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s barn. Authorities...
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

MCTX Sheriff Investigates Incident on Lone Star Hiking Trails

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 14, 2021 the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance from an adult female who believed she was being chased while hiking on Lone Star Hiking Trail #3 in the North West corner of Montgomery County. Upon arrival, a Patrol Sergeant met with the woman as she was exiting the trails where she parked her car. During the investigation it was learned the female was hiking on the trail when she alleged she observed a male wearing no clothing, but carrying an unknown article of clothing, emerge from the wooded area in her direction. The female advised she turned and ran in the opposite direction and believed the male was chasing her, but confirmed that she “…kept running and didn’t look back.”
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Austin, Colorado, Montgomery, Waller, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Austin; Colorado; Montgomery; Waller; Washington The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOOD ADVISORY ISSUED

Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to...
Harris County, TXcw39.com

Woman followed home and carjacked in her driveway, police looking for suspect

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct Four Constables have released pictures of a carjacking suspect and is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating him. On May 9, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 12300 block of Woodnote Lane in reference to a car-jacking. Upon deputies arriving, the complainant reported that she was pulling into her driveway when a male suspect began to knock on her window.
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Conroe Police Memorial

Law enforcement from around Montgomery County gathered for the annual police memorial at Heritage Park, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Conroe. The event, which was held virtually last year, honors Conroe police officer Sgt. Ed Holcomb, Jr. and others officers who have died in the line of duty as part of National Police Week.
Montgomery County, TXhellowoodlands.com

Sheriff Arrests Two for Theft of Building Materials in Conroe

On May 1, 2021, at about 10:30 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 10600 block of Red Tail Place (Conroe) in reference to a Suspicious Vehicle. The reportee, an employee for the home builder Pioneer Homes, stated that he observed two unauthorized persons loading building materials into a maroon Dodge pickup with no front plate. The reportee said that he was following the suspects’ vehicle while providing details of the incident. As responding Deputies converged on the area, the suspect vehicle was located, and a traffic stop was initiated with this vehicle near the intersection of Sprawling Oaks and Hollow Oaks. Deputies observed the suspect vehicle to have several sheets of plywood in the bed. Both suspects, identified as Bayron Valle and Kenil Duarte, were detained at that time.
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Funds needed for Local Animal Sanctuary

Montgomery, TX (May 14, 2021)– Would you be surprised to learn that some residents in our area have kept Tigers, Bears, or other large dangerous carnivores as pets? On Mother’s Day, an escaped pet tiger was in someone’s front yard in Houston. The owner loaded the big cat in a car and sped away before police officers could arrive. This is the 4th tiger in Texas since February of this year. If there was a functioning animal rescue sanctuary the large cat could stay in a safe environment while awaiting the court outcome.
Montgomery County, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

Man Who Repeatedly Shocked Disabled Daughter Receives 65 Year Sentence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- On May 13, 2021, Anthony Maurice Jackson was convicted by a jury of Injury to a Child, a third degree felony, in the 9th District Court in Montgomery County, the Honorable Judge Phil Grant presiding. Due to Jackson's previous felony criminal history, his punishment range was 25 years to Life in prison, and the jury sentenced Jackson to 65 years in prison.
The Woodlands, TXWoodlands Online& LLC

22 Overlyn Court

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 3320 Sq. Ft. One story Darling home in Grogan's Forest with incredible custom updates! Remodeled baths, new Pella windows, fresh interior paint, all new door hardware, added taller baseboards, Trane high efficiency A/C, re-landscaped yard and added pond, built out a/c space upstairs, and so much more! With no left side or rear neighbors, you'll love the extra privacy this home has to offer. Gated courtyard entry; formal dining (or flex space); open concept kitchen/breakfast/den; sun room off the kitchen with views of the serene fountain; spacious owner's retreat has a door to the backyard, relaxing bath and walk-in closet with built-ins; private study; two secondary bedrooms; a nature lover's dream backyard has a covered patio and lanai overlooking a peaceful pond; 3 car tandem garage with built-in shelving too!
Montgomery County, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

INTOXICATED DRIVER FLIPS VEHICLE WITH PASSENGERS INCLUDING CHILD

Just after 1 am Thursday a resident on SH 105 East called 911 to report a pickup truck had flipped in their yard and the victims were trapped. Units from North Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The caller then called beck and stated the driver who appeared impaired had run off into the woods. MCSO requested a K-9 unit however, the driver was quickly located and detained. There were no serious injuries to the two other adults or the 4-year-old child in the vehicle in the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch full of very soft mud causing it to roll and come to rest on its side up against a large tree. Investigators believe if the soft mud had not had been there the outcome could have been much worse if the truck had struck the tree. The child was in a car seat however the top of the seat had broken away. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 DWI Unit responded to the scene and after doing a field sobriety test arrested Jimmy Ethan Torres, 20, of 1714 Baird Street in Houston. He is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15-years of age and possession of a controlled substance.
Montgomery County, TXhellowoodlands.com

Sheriff investigates Felony Criminal Mischief in Spring

On May 6, 2021, at about 4 p.m., Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Rayford Crossing RV Park/Resort located in the 29000 block of Plum Creek Drive (Spring), in reference to Criminal Mischief. Upon arrival, the Deputies learned that earlier this date, an unknown silver SUV drove into the dog park area of the business, and severely damaged a concrete sidewalk, a fence, a sprinkler control box, and a water line. The total estimated cost of the damages are thought to be about $5,000 dollars, making this crime a felony. The owner of the park captured several images of the vehicle (pictured below), but was unable to get a clear shot of the license plate.