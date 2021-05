Former W.F. West point guard Kayden Kelly had three-straight trips to the charity stripe down the stretch against Tacoma at home Thursday. He made the most of them. Kelly missed the back-end of his first two trips, and pulled down the rebound on both of them before knocking them back in. Then on his third trip, he drained both to give the Blazers a five-point lead late and an 81-76 game in Northwest Athletic Conference West Region action.