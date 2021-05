Skip the store bought tuna salad and create your own (much tastier) rendition right at home! This easy dish is made with nutritious ingredients and tastes downright delicious. I’ll be the first to tell you… salads do not have to be boring! We often associate the word “salad” with lettuce and croutons, but they can truly be so much more than that. With the right ingredients you can create an abundance of healthy, tasty, and delightful (and get this — totally lettuce free) salads.