Kerr, Curry assess whether Warriors’ season was a success
It’s hard to know exactly what to make of this Warriors season. It was simultaneously many things, and, in the end, not much at all. The Warriors ended up finishing almost exactly in the middle of the pack, which is sometimes the worst thing that you can do. They were never competitive enough to ever challenge as a bona fide playoff contender, nor were they terrible enough, like last season, to get another likely high lottery pick.www.knbr.com