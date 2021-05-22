newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kerr, Curry assess whether Warriors’ season was a success

By Jacob Hutchinson
knbr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to know exactly what to make of this Warriors season. It was simultaneously many things, and, in the end, not much at all. The Warriors ended up finishing almost exactly in the middle of the pack, which is sometimes the worst thing that you can do. They were never competitive enough to ever challenge as a bona fide playoff contender, nor were they terrible enough, like last season, to get another likely high lottery pick.

www.knbr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Warriors#Playoff Series#Success#Contender#Seven Game Series#Brilliance#Anthonyvslater#Pic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALas Cruces Sun-News

Warriors on Steph Curry’s potential MVP season: 'This year is proof that he can help carry a team’

The scoring outbursts have all become a blur. So have the long-distance heaves. As Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has produced a highlight reel nearly every time he has stepped on the court this season, however, those around him marveled at something more substantial than how many points he scores or how far he shoots. They have remained in awe on how Curry transformed the Warriors from a lottery contender to a playoff threat with his record-breaking performances, his steady leadership and his determined optimism.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Evan Fournier wants to play in the Olympics

Michael Grange: Nurse said he was happy but not surprised Khem Birch said he planned to play for Canada this summer but didn’t plan to shut him down to keep him healthy. Says these end of season games are important reps for him. 3 weeks ago – via Matt Logue...
NBANew Haven Register

Poole's career-high 38 points lead Warriors past Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored a go-ahead layup with 21.4 seconds left and made two free throws with less than a second remaining on the way to a career-high 38 points despite an ankle injury scare in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night while Stephen Curry and other stars rested with injuries.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAsportsmax.tv

Curry's 'never been better' – Warriors coach Kerr hails NBA scoring champion

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry has "never been better" after he capped a stellar regular-season NBA campaign with the scoring title. Warriors superstar Curry added a second scoring crown to his collection thanks to his 46-point outburst in Sunday's 113-101 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Warriors: Steph Curry could be a top MVP candidate in 2021-22

Coming into this past offseason, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors thought they were poised for a quick bounce-back from the NBA’s basement to the top of the Western Conference standings. They had a healthy Curry, who had missed most of last season, and expected to have a healthy...
NBANBC Sports

Kerr's postgame speech previews what's to come for Warriors

The Warriors' regular season campaign is set to end Sunday, and the Dubs are playing the best basketball they've played all season. If Golden State is to find their way through the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs, they will face a gauntlet of teams similar to the ones they've faced in the two previous games. Following their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr addressed the players in the locker room after the game.
NBAFrankfort Times

Curry is scoring champ, Warriors beat Grizzlies for 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBANBC Sports

Kerr visualizes Poole as Warriors' Sixth Man next season

Even with the Warriors winning five in a row, generating momentum toward the play-in tournament and hoping to carry it into the first round of the playoffs, coach Steve Kerr is gaining insight to apply next season. He’s visualizing possibilities for the Sixth Man role and is considering Jordan Poole,...