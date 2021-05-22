newsbreak-logo
Morant, Grizzlies beat Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer
Yuma Daily Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – Ja Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, Memphis had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry, and the Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in four years after holding off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on Friday night in a thrilling play-in game.

