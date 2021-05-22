Doug Kelly: Student-athletes are the real winners in Stanford’s reversal

STANFORD, Calif. – It felt as if history was being written every inning. Stanford softball (31-19, 9-11 Pac-12) swept No. 5 Washington in a doubleheader, Friday, continuing to solidify the Cardinal as one of the nation's top teams. The wins were the first over the Huskies (40-11, 17-5 Pac-12) since 2017, ending an eight-game skid to the program up north. It also gave Stanford its third and fourth victories over Top 10 teams in the last four weeks, as well as giving head coach Jessica Allister her 400th victory as a Division I head coach.