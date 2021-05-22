Doug Kelly: Student-athletes are the real winners in Stanford’s reversal
A victory for the athletes and a comeuppance for a university that prides itself on its pristine reputation. That’s pretty much the final score in the Stanford athletics department reinstating the 11 sports it had originally planned to cut last July. The last straws were several, not the least of which was a pair of what could have been lengthy, drawn-out lawsuits that Stanford’s lawyers probably figured they could not win.www.davisenterprise.com