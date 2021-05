Seniors Will Poirier and Zach Singer advanced to the semi-finals of the PIAA District IV Boys Tennis doubles tournament on Saturday, May 15. The duo, seeded #3 overall, won three matches on the day, beating Loyalsock's Jensen and Bastian 6-1, 6-0 in the 1st round, Central Columbia's Hazzard and Getz 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 in the 2nd round, and Jersey Shore's Stemler and Bower, the #6 seed, 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals to end the day.