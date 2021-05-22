newsbreak-logo
Minot girls place sixth at regionals; boys take seventh

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

The Minot High girls track and field team traveled to Bismarck on Friday and came away with a team score of 67, good for sixth at the WDA West Regionals. In the 10-team field, Minot placed behind overall winner Bismarck Century (176), Jamestown (100), Bismarck High (96), Mandan (95) and Legacy (93). Meanwhile, the Minot boys squad took seventh with a team score of 31 points and finished behind Bismarck Century (254), Bismarck High (124), Legacy (77), Dickinson (75), Mandan (59) and Williston (55).

