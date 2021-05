You’re in the right place if you want sympathy for not betting Phil Mickelson last week. Join the club. Of course, who could’ve seen Phil’s historic PGA Championship victory coming . . . and we were all so happy for him. But as a historic 200-1 longshot, well, we’ll be kicking ourselves for eternity for not sprinkling on that—particularly those of us who bet him at the Wells Fargo in his previous tournament (Hennessey, ahem).