Okay, the first manned flight went well, the package deliveries to space went really well, there’s still a Tesla floating in the air somewhere. In fact, on May 25, 2012, SpaceX Dragon was the first commercial spacecraft to dock at the International Space Station (ISS). So far, SpaceX has positioned itself well on the map as an aerospace company. Of course, not everything has gone well, but we seem ready for further steps by Elon Musk and co. This is what SpaceX is doing in the future.