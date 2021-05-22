Padres Down on the Farm: May 22 (Anderson Espinoza roughed up in second start of year)
San Diego Padres affiliates were 0-4 on Friday. Here is a recap of the day's events. El Paso Chihuahuas (Lost 3-4 to Sugar Land) (8-6 on the season) The Chihuahuas opted for a bullpen game today. Right away, they looked like they were in trouble. Jesse Scholtens walked three batters in the first but managed to induce a double play to escape the threat. His lack of command caused him to be the only pitcher not to strike anyone out for the Chihuahuas. After getting his cup of coffee in the big leagues, John Andreoli is back at work in the minors. He doubled in the 6th inning and later scored to make it a one-run game. Matt Batten hit a solo home run to tie the game in the 7th. That wouldn't be enough as the Skeets would push across a run in the bottom of the 9th to win the game.