Minot, ND

Minot State volleyball adds Alex Gordon as assistant coach

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

MSU volleyball head coach Dana Cordova-Jacobson has announced the addition of Alex Gordon as an assistant. Cordova-Jacobson on the hiring of Alex Gordon. “Alex is a great addition to the volleyball coaching staff and I am very honored to be able to work with him. He brings a tremendous amount of volleyball knowledge with both international and college experience. His energy and knowledge will be beneficial in bringing this program to new heights.”

www.minotdailynews.com
