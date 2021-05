In the first game of the 2021 SEC softball tournament, Auburn played South Carolina, the lowest-ranked team, and lost 3-1, ending its SEC season. The Tigers finished the regular season 27-21 and the SEC season 7-16. With this loss, they are now 27-22 and 7-17. It will be their final record unless they get picked for the NCAA tournament. The selections are announced at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday.