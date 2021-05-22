newsbreak-logo
COMMENTS BY KIM: Possible lowering of Lake Audubon

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

Late each fall a gate is opened to allow Lake Audubon water to flow through a tunnel underneath the Highway 83 embankment into Lake Sakakawea. The purpose is to draw down Lake Audubon by two feet in preparation for winter freeze-up. However, there are some possible changes to that annual...

www.minotdailynews.com
