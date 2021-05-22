Marion Slind

View more in
Minot, ND
Dickinson, ND|KFYR-TV
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many young girls wish to be a princess, but not all of them have that wish come true. Ten-year-old Jocelyn Kreitinger of Dickinson, however, got her wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota to be a princess for a day. Jocelyn was diagnosed with a life-limiting nervous...
Minot, ND|KFYR-TV
Mother and son duo graduate from Minot State together
MINOT, N.D. – A mother and son duo are graduating from Minot State University together this weekend. Mary and Angus Ellingson have overcome many obstacles to get to where they are today. Angus Ellingson did what was once the unthinkable, graduate from college. “I’ll admit I never thought I would...
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Emanuel Campbell, Minot, charged with hitting man in head with bat
Emanuel Lee Campbell, 35, Minot, is accused of hitting a man in the head with a wooden bat during an altercation on April 15. Campbell is charged in district court in Minot with Class C felony aggravated assault. According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the alleged...
Minot, ND|KFYR-TV
Minot community activists organize 2021 Juneteenth celebration
MINOT,N.D. – The Minot African American Heritage Council recently announced plans for their Juneteenth Block Party. Juneteenth is the day commemorating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The event will be held on June 19, at 20th Avenue SE in the old Kmart parking...
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Jordan Mello, Minot, charged with intent to deliver heroin
Jordan Scott Mello, 29, Minot, is charged in district court in Minot with Class B felony intent to deliver heroin, Class B felony possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, Class C felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and placing others at risk of death or serious injury, and Class B misdemeanor driving with a suspended driver’s license on Monday.
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Donald Cooper Jr. makes initial appearance on accomplice to murder charge
Donald Lee Cooper Jr., 28, has been extradited back to Minot from Wisconsin to face accomplice to murder and attempted murder charges. Cooper made an initial appearance Wednesday before Judge Gary Lee on Class AA felony accomplice to murder in the Jan. 12, 2020 shooting death in Minot of Dominick Stephens, Class A felony attempted murder of Stephens’ passenger, Class C felony reckless endangerment, and Class C felony terrorizing charges.