Can Joe Biden still lift sanctions on Iran after the bloodshed in Israel?

The United States is at war with Iran; not direct military warfare, but economic warfare, restricting access to vital medical support, especially needed in face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and blocking other essentials such as food and economic aid, which are needed for the citizens of Iran to rise out of the devastation in which they are forced to live. The draconian sanctions instituted by former President Trump have done nothing to bring a peaceful resolution to the problems faced in the region but have had a crippling effect on the suffering population. These sanctions have spurred their government to refuse to return to the bargaining table to discuss curtailing their nuclear program. The threat of this economic war evolving into a military one is frightening. We urge our government to lift these sanctions, return to serious diplomacy, and resolve at least this one of the many crises we face.