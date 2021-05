Often touted in Visit Corinth advertising as one of the best weekends to spend in the city, the first Saturday of May always offers a great list of things to do. This Saturday is no different as locals and visitors can grab a pancake breakfast for a good cause, participate or cheer on runners at one of the state’s most well-known footraces, shop a popular arts and crafts fair and tour a historic home at no charge. To wind down the night, evening options include catching a community theatre’s classic play or a graduating class’s variety show.