Sky Fest at Fort Stevenson State Park

Raise your hand if you could use a drink after the last twelve months! A year without events and we're finally starting to put dates on the calendar - and in a massive way! We've seen a bunch of concert news in the last couple of weeks - and events are starting to get announced as well. If you missed the story last week about the BBQ & Whiskey Fest that will be held at Caras Park over 4th of July weekend - check it out HERE. It looks like it should be pretty awesome with BBQ, drinks, music.....even axe throwing.