Sky Fest at Fort Stevenson State Park
Fort Stevenson State Park will host Sky Fest over the Memorial Day weekend. The event annually attracts kite flyers of all ages. Kite enthusiasts are encouraged to decorate the sky over Fort Stevenson on May 29, 30 and 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fly your kite or witness professional kite flyers as they bring in some of the largest kites currently in production. Special activities will take place each day throughout the weekend, including building your own kite on Saturday. Park admission applies, but admission to Sky Fest is free.www.minotdailynews.com