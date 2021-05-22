newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE SmackDown results: Champion retains title and Superstar returns

By Aiden Beswick
givemesport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE ended it's week of TV with an action-packed episode of SmackDown. The Blue Brand saw the Intercontinental Championship defended in a fatal-4-way match, the return of a Superstar and another challenge was laid down to Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Apollo Crews retained the IC Title in the main event,...

www.givemesport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
King Corbin
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Aleister Black
Person
Shayna Baszler
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Bayley
Person
Nia Jax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Wwe Smackdown#The Blue Brand#Smackdown Women#Shayna Baszler Bayley#Wwe Women#Swiss Superman#Black And Rollins#Bt Sport#Special Council#Friday Night Smackdown#Title#4 Way Championship Match#Dominik Mysterio Def#Final Moments#Shinsuke Nakamura Def
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEPopculture

Fired WWE Superstar Reportedly Returning to Company

A former WWE Superstar who was fired from the company last year is on her way back. According to Fightful Select, Zelina Vega was at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday and was being filmed. It's been reported that WWE plans to bring Vega back. Vega was fired in November...
WWEf4wonline.com

Shayna Baszler challenges Reginald for next week's WWE Raw

The end of tonight’s Raw saw Shayna Baszler challenge Reginald to a match for next week’s show. Prior to tonight's main event, Baszler told Reginald not to interfere in her and Nia Jax’s match against Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. Reginald appeared at ringside anyway. When Baszler found out, she sent Reginald to the back. However, flames burst on the stage, blinding Reginald. Baszler was distracted long enough to be pinned by Natalya. After the match, Baszler appeared as she was helping Reginald up, but then grabbed him challenged him to a match for next week.
WWEcultaholic.com

Jim Ross Reveals Which WCW Star Vince McMahon Most Wanted In WWE

Jim Ross has revealed that, of all the talent in WCW, Vince McMahon was most interested in bringing Goldberg to WWE. Goldberg's booking and undefeated streak in WCW turned him into one of the company's most popular attractions but he would not immediately join WWE following WCW's closure, wrestling briefly in All Japan Pro Wrestling before finally signing for McMahon in 2003.
WWEgivemesport.com

Velveteen Dream: WWE release NXT Superstar

In a week where WWE cut ties with a number of NXT performers, news broke on Thursday evening, via PWInsider, of another departure from the company. Former North American Champion Velveteen Dream was released from his WWE contract yesterday, ending months of speculation about his future. The 25-year-old has not appeared on NXT programming at all in 2021 amid injury and controversy in his personal life.
WWEfighterfans.com

Bayley Teases Feud With Returning WWE Superstar Eva Marie

WWE Superstar Eva Marie was recently revealed to be returning by the company. Having appeared on a couple of vignettes, Marie has been pushing her ‘Eva-lution’ gimmick and how she wants be a ‘SUPERrole-model.’. Another WWE Superstar has taken exception to the ‘role model’ part of Eva Marie’s new gimmick....
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion Returns At Backlash

Former WWE Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Batista returned to WWE programming by appearing in voice over form as he delivered the voice over in the opening hype package for tonight’s ongoing WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view event. The event itself was sponsored by Zack Snyder’s new movie: “Army of the Dead’ which Batista stars in. The film comes out on May 21st on Netflix and is currently in select theatres. Batista recently made this claim about tonight’s pay-per-view.
WWEComicBook

Aleister Black Shows Off Impressive Transformation Ahead of WWE SmackDown Return

Aleister Black finally made his return to WWE television a few weeks back with a pair of backstage character vignettes, indicating he'll be taking on a new persona on Friday Night SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has yet to wrestle a match since last October, but took to Instagram on Wednesday to prove that he's been plenty busy transforming his body in the meantime.
UFCCBS Sports

Bellator 259 results, highlights: Cris Cyborg dominates Leslie Smith to score late TKO and retain title

Leslie Smith may not have picked up a win over the legendary Cris Cyborg in Friday's Bellator 259 featherweight championship main event, but she did score something of a symbolic victory in lasting nearly the entire five rounds of the fight. Cyborg dominated the contest, but Smith took shot after shot while getting back to her feet and coming forward until the champion was finally able to swarm to score the TKO victory just nine seconds before the final bell.
WWEgivemesport.com

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions crowned on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown was intense going into WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. However, another major event happened on the show, Tamina and Natalya captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The win means this is Tamina's first major title win in the company,...
WWEbiography.com

Mick Foley: The Many Characters of the WWE Superstar

Few performers in the history of professional wrestling could take a "bump" like Mick Foley, who became known as the "Hardcore Legend" for his willingness to get beaten with metal chairs, impaled with sharp objects and subjected to other brutalities that would make most of his fearsome-looking colleagues run for safety.
WWEcultaholic.com

Four-Way IC Title Match Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

A fatal four way for the WWE Intercontinental title is scheduled to take place on the May 21 edition of WWE SmackDown. Champion Apollo Crews will defend his championship against three former titleholders in Big E, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. The catalyst for the match occurred during Friday night's...
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 5.21.21

Hey there everyone, another Friday evening means another episode of WWE Smackdown. We’re on the heels of WrestleMania Backlash, the big story coming out of that being Roman Reigns getting his first completely clean win in quite some time when he choked out Cesaro in a great match. That likely means as we start building towards Hell in a Cell in about a month we’ll get some callback to last year when Roman Reigns bested Jey Uso in an I Quit Hell in a Cell match by choking out Jimmy and getting Jey to save him. So I fully expect Jimmy to start ramping up his disagreements with Roman and things will probably get physical sooner rather than later between them. As for Cesaro, he got jumped by Seth Rollins post match and so that feud must continue. On the tag team side of things Rey and Dominik Mysterio won the belts. Tonight we’ve also got a fatal 4-way for the Intercontinental title when Apollo Crews defends against Big E, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens. Well with all that in mind let’s get into it.
WWEPWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring. –...
WWEgivemesport.com

Becky Lynch: Five WWE Superstars 'The Man' could feud with when she returns

The speculation that a big name WWE Superstar is returning soon always gives fans a buzz. This is the case with Becky Lynch, who hasn't competed since WrestleMania 36, where she retained the RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Bazsler. The reason for "The Man's" absence is a fair one. She...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE SmackDown Viewership Falls Big This Week

WWE brought the go-home SmackDown before WrestleMania Backlash. Jimmy Uso’s storyline continued revolving around his return, and he even got a profane t-shirt out of the deal. Uce later went on to face Cesaro in the main event. How did the viewership turn out?. WWE Friday Night SmackDown garnered an...
WWEringsidenews.com

Natalya & Tamina Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On SmackDown

Natalya and Tamina have chased the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles for quite some time. The duo of multi-generational Superstars got a title shot at WrestleMania, but they came up short. Things changed tonight on SmackDown. Natalya and Tamina got another shot at Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler’s Women’s Tag...