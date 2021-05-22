newsbreak-logo
Paulding Municipal Court

Crescent-News
Sentenced: Steven Beisheim, Hicksville, stop sign, $55 fine; Mark McGovern, Elmhurst, Ill., speed (103/65), $103 fine; Dawei Shen, West Lafayette, Ind., speed (94/65), $100 fine; Ronald Cheney, Tollesboro, Ky., speed (59/55), $100 fine; Alicia Larson, disorderly conduct with persistence, $150 fine, standard probation, no unlawful contact with victim; Charles Gonzales Jr., Paulding, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Tudor Ganac, Sterling Heights, Mich., speed (69/65), $100 fine; Danie Cuffie, St. Clair Shores, Mich., speed (80/65), $45 fine; Nicole Hicks, Oakwood, driving under FRA suspension, $300 fine; Kurtis Graber, Hicksville, OVI, three days jail (driver intervention program in lieu of jail time), $375 fine; Raliza Pashova, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Rachael Hollinger, Antwerp, disorderly conduct, $150 fine; Paul Shutt, Fort Wayne, stop sign, $55 fine; Ayesha Sabir, Canton, Mich., speed (80/65), $45 fine.

