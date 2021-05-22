Paulding Municipal Court

Three people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash around 3:45 p.m. Friday at Ohio 49 and Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, two miles south of Hicksville. They were taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol which handled the crash. In this photo, one of the vehicles is removed from the scene with a wrecker truck. A small car (not pictured) also sustained front-end damage. The crash temporarily shut down traffic on Ohio 49. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.