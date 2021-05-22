newsbreak-logo
Taiwan reports 321 new domestic COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 4 days ago

TAIPEI, May 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 321 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a slight rise from the 312 infections reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

