Burlington, IA

Funeral services

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 5 days ago

Kevin John Barry, Burlington, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home. Harold F. Bausch, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, St. Clements Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.

