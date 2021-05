Bakersfield College has welcome Marcos Rodriguez, a former BC student and adjunct professor, as the new Executive Director of Facilities and Operations on April 26. Rodriguez said BC played a very fundamental role in his life and that he is excited to be back. Rodriguez said his years at BC as a student were some of the best he had on his academic journey. Additionally, he said his time at BC was very supportive and his instructors helped him move in the right direction.