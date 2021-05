A chance encounter while chaperoning an orphans’ picnic blossomed into a lifelong romance for Betty and Bob Dean of Dubuque, who celebrated their 65th anniversary last June. Betty, now 86, and Bob, 85, still recall that first meeting vividly. They explained that during the 1950s, the Illinois Central Railroad regularly hosted an outing for local orphans, who would enjoy a train ride to Dyersville, ice cream, games and prizes.