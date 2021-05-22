newsbreak-logo
Bundesliga journalist issues transfer update on reported interest in €100m Liverpool star

By Farrell Keeling
empireofthekop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBundesliga journalist Chris Williams has refuted claims that Borussia Dortmund are interested in Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a tweet. This runs counter to a recent report claiming that the German outfit had submitted a bid to the tune of €70m for the Senegalese’s services. correct as always 👏🏻. — Fabrizio...

