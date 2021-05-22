Hickey on hockey: We've seen this Canadiens movie before
The Canadiens have rediscovered their identity and it’s a far cry from the exciting, uptempo team that entertained fans at the start of the season. The blueprint for success in the North Division playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs was on display Thursday. The Canadiens tried to slow down the high-powered Leafs by hitting anything that moved in a blue sweater and then relied on goaltender Carey Price to do his best impersonation of a brick wall.www.strathroyagedispatch.com