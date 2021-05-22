Hickey on hockey: We've seen this Canadiens movie before

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There isn’t all that much to say about tonight’s game aside from the usual criticism: slow start, second on the puck all night, lack of shots, lack of intensity etc. Suffice to say the Leafs were lightning fast out of the gate and they scored 16 seconds in and added 3 goals before the end of the first frame. The Habs did manage a couple of goals in the other 2 periods, but the Leafs’ lead was never really threatened.