newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Hickey on hockey: We've seen this Canadiens movie before

By Pat Hickey
strathroyagedispatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadiens have rediscovered their identity and it’s a far cry from the exciting, uptempo team that entertained fans at the start of the season. The blueprint for success in the North Division playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs was on display Thursday. The Canadiens tried to slow down the high-powered Leafs by hitting anything that moved in a blue sweater and then relied on goaltender Carey Price to do his best impersonation of a brick wall.

www.strathroyagedispatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Michel Therrien
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Corey Perry
Person
John Tavares
Person
Nick Foligno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#North Division#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Covid#The New York Rangers#Habs#Secret Dream Gap Tour#Scotiabank Arena#Nhl Games#Goaltender Carey Price#Montreal#Calgary#Playoff Series#Sportsnet#Assistant Coach Alex#Score Goals#Philadelphia#Pittsburgh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLNHL

WPG@MTL: Leadership and confidence are key

BROSSARD - Defenseman Jeff Petry, forward Corey Perry and interim head coach Dominique Ducharme spoke with reporters via Zoom ahead of Friday night's matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Petry on the importance of veteran leadership right now:
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Wasted Opportunity

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. There isn’t all that much to say about tonight’s game aside from the usual criticism: slow start, second on the puck all night, lack of shots, lack of intensity etc. Suffice to say the Leafs were lightning fast out of the gate and they scored 16 seconds in and added 3 goals before the end of the first frame. The Habs did manage a couple of goals in the other 2 periods, but the Leafs’ lead was never really threatened.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Stu Cowan: Perry's versatility and leadership pure gold for Canadiens

Where would the Canadiens be this season without Tyler Toffoli and Josh Anderson?. Consider that Toffoli (26) and Anderson (17) are the team’s two leading goal-scorers, accounting for 30 per cent of the Canadiens’ goals this season. Toffoli scored an empty-netter in the Canadiens’ 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets Friday night.
NHLthepost.on.ca

Hickey on hockey: Caps' Tom-foolery touches off two days of craziness

I’m not going to be so foolish as to suggest that NHL disciplinarian George Parros was derelict in his duties when he failed to suspend Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson because I can’t afford to have Gary Bettman knocking on my door looking for $250,000. But I have to say...
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Ideal Lineup for Game 1 Against the Maple Leafs

The Montreal Canadiens’ regular season has ended, and the focus will now turn to their first-round playoff matchup against the Scotia North Division champions, the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series has already generated a lot of buzz among fans and the media, who have often highlighted that this is the first postseason clash between the two historic franchises since 1979; a full decade before I was born, in the days of stars like Guy Lafleur.
NHLNHL

MTL@TOR: 'Everyone must elevate their game a notch'

TORONTO - The Canadiens skated at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday morning ahead of their game against the Maple Leafs. Following the on-ice session, forwards Corey Perry and Jake Evans, and interim head coach Dominique Ducharme spoke with reporters via Zoom. Here are a few highlights from their respective chats:. Perry...
NHLYardbarker

Former Dallas Stars to Watch in the Playoffs

Unfortunately, the Dallas Stars will not be competing in the postseason this year, just 56 games removed from their Cinderella trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The reigning Western Conference Champions may be watching the playoffs from the couch like the rest of us, but there are many former Stars draft picks and players that fans can cheer for in the tournament.
NHLNHL

Jake Allen wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

MONTREAL - Members of the media assigned to the Montreal Canadiens voted goalie Jake Allen as the 2020-21 recipient of the Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy. The trophy is awarded annually to the member of the Canadiens who played a dominant role during the regular season, without earning any particular honor. Allen...
NHLNHL

OTT@MTL: Game Recap

MONTREAL - The Canadiens edged the Senators 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The Habs celebrated diversity and inclusion with the annual LGBTQ+ Night, in partnership with Scotiabank. The players showed their support for the cause by wearing rainbow-coloured jerseys and using Pride Tape on their...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Corey Perry Nominated For Bill Masterton Trophy

Montreal Canadiens, Corey Perry #94 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) Corey Perry of the Montreal Canadiens has been nominated for the Bill Masterton Trophy. According to NHL.com, the Bill Masterton Trophy is awarded to the “player best exemplifying perseverance, sportsmanship, dedication to hockey.”. Since being signed to a league minimum...
NHLNHL

Dave Scott: "We Deserve a Winning Hockey Team"

On Tuesday morning, Comcast Spectactor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott addressed the media to discuss his reaction to the Flyers' disappointing 2020-21 season and expectations moving forward. 1:32 PM. On Tuesday morning, Comcast Spectactor Chairman and CEO Dave Scott addressed the media to discuss his reaction to the Flyers' disappointing...
NHLthepost.on.ca

Canadiens more than a hockey team to Quebecers | HI/O Bonus

In this bonus episode, our panelists — Montreal Gazette columnist Stu Cowan, CBC Daybreak Montreal’s Jessica Rusnak and former Canadiens defenceman and NHL assistant coach Rick Green — along with host Julian McKenzie discuss the importance of having Quebec francophone players on the Canadiens’ roster. Striking the balance of finding...
NHLNHL

Canadiens-Maple Leafs playoff series has 'Hockey Sweater' author excited

Iconic story was published in 1979, last time Montreal played Toronto in postseason. It is a remarkable, perfect coincidence. The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs last met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in April 1979, only a few months before Canadian author Roch Carrier published his iconic story "The Hockey Sweater," developed from a 1978 radio essay that he'd typed in a few hours, crushed by deadline.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Long Layoff Before Playoffs Could Be a Blessing

The Montréal Canadiens haven’t played a game since May 12, an overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers. While the rest of the league’s playoff series are underway, the Canadiens have had to sit back and watch the playoff games (and a few remaining regular-season games) until they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs vs. Habs Game 3 Preview: Call And Response

The Leafs did it for Johnny with Saturday’s decisive victory in Scotiabank Arena. Now it’s on to Québec to meet the Habs on their home turf. Can they keep winning for long enough to get Tavares back in the lineup? If anyone can help make Jason Spezza’s hope a reality, it may be Spezza himself. That gorgeous wrist shot got him his first Round 1 goal on Saturday, and you just know there’s more where that came from. Watch this space.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Caufield prepared to 'spark team' in Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs

BROSSARD, Que — This was a no-brainer, especially after the Montreal Canadiens scored just three goals through the first two games of this series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, which is tied 1-1. Cole Caufield, the 20-year-old who shattered scoring records with the United States National Development Program Team before completing two of the most prolific seasons ever seen from a Wisconsin Badger in the NCAA, is playing Game 3 for the Canadiens.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Canadiens Game Day: Scoring continues to be a big problem for Habs

Maybe the Canadiens should put Jake Allen in net for Game 4 of their playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and let Carey Price play forward to see if he can score. Almost nobody else on the Canadiens can. The Canadiens lost Game 3 by a 2-1 score Monday...
NHLchatnewstoday.ca

Maple Leafs top Canadiens 2-1, take 2-1 lead in first-round playoff series

MONTREAL — Morgan Rielly scored the winner and Jack Campbell made 27 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series. William Nylander, with his third goal in as many games, also scored for Toronto. The...
NHLwiartonecho.com

Stu Cowan: Desperate for more offence, Canadiens turn to Cole Caufield

There’s a belief in some corners that defence wins championships, but it’s not really true when it comes to hoisting the Stanley Cup. While defence — and especially goaltending — is very important during the NHL playoffs, it usually takes at least one dominant offensive player to win the Cup.