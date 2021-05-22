Rocket Raccoon Invades the new Intergalactic Loot Crate

Loot Crate has unveiled its Inuyasha Special Edition Crate, something we're sure that those of you who are big into manga and anime are really going to appreciate!. To bring you up to speed, the iconic manga, which has been adapted for both film and television over the years, is written and illustrated by Rumiko Takahashi, and was most recently brought to the small screen in the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon anime series. Considered a classic, the beloved property follows the adventures of Kagome Higurashi and Inuyasha, along with an eclectic cast of characters, as they travel across Japan searching for the fragments of the Shikon Jewel.