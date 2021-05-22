newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TEASER NOW AVAILABLE FOR EPIX’S “CHAPELWAITE” PREMIERING THIS SUMMER

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe series, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, also stars Emily Hampshire. Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. The series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire and is Executive Produced by Donald De Line, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi.

www.horrorsociety.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Hampshire
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epix#Epix S#Stars#The Darkness#Preacher#Secrets#Captain Charles Boone#Ancestral Home#Jerusalem#Generations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

Stephen King's Chapelwaite Series Gets First Teaser

An adaptation of Stephen King's novella Jerusalem's Lot has been adapted into a TV series for EPIX, with the network unveiling the first teaser for Chapelwaite, which you can see above. The series doesn't yet have an official release date, though the network notes that fans can expect it later this summer, with the reveal of this teaser sure to build excitement for the eventual release of the highly anticipated and surely unsettling series. The new series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Check out the teaser above before Chapelwaite premieres on EPIX sometime later this summer.
TV & VideosScreendaily

‘Lisey’s Story’: TV Review

Julianne Moore stars in Stephen King’s adaptation of his own novel for Apple TV+. Series director: Pablo Larrain. Creator: Stephen King. Apple TV+. 8 x 60 mins. Lisey’s Story is, on all fronts, too much. Too long, too over-produced, too many talents, too overwrought, too much going on. It’s what results when Stephen King, the world-famous author known for the blockbusting nature of his novels, adapts his own 528-pager for the small-screen, acts as showrunner, and filters his vision through the distinct lens of Pablo Larrain, the brilliant Chilean auteur known for arthouse titles Ema, Jackie, and Tony Manero. With Apple signing the cheques, you feel as if this team – which also includes Darius Khondji as DoP - could have gone on forever, but even stalwart lead actor and EP Julianne Moore shows signs of flagging by the end (which is, frustratingly, by far the best episode, although some viewers may have given up by then).
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Blumhouse’s Stephen King adaptation Firestarter begins production

Blumhouse Productions has announced the start of principal photography on Firestarter, the new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic sci-fi thriller novel of the same name. As with the novel, Firestarter revolves around a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Bosch Season 7 Premiere Date and Teaser Trailer

Amazon announced today that the Bosch Season 7 premiere date has been set for Friday, June 25, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Marking the final season, all eight episodes of Bosch Season 7 will drop on that date. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel The Burning Room (2014) and the...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser remake is heading to Hulu

You wouldn’t be alone if you’d lost track of how many sequels to Clive Barker’s Hellraiser there have been since Doug Bradley’s Pinhead first terrified audiences back in 1987. Well, now there’s another to add to the list with the news that Spyglass Media are going back to the beginning to remake Hellraiser for Hulu.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Just One Big Zippo Lighter: Stephen King's Firestarter Remake Begins Filming, Stunt Video Released

After a delay, the upcoming remake of Stephen King's Firestarter has finally begun filming. Based on the horror novel of the same name, the movie will once again follow a young girl who has the pyrokinetic power to start fires. The original movie is an '80s gem starring Drew Barrymore but will see a modern remake starring Zac Efron as Andy McGee, previously played by David Keith in the 1984 version. This new film is being produced by Blumhouse, who obviously has a long history of horror hits under its belt including the latest iteration of Halloween. It's said that Stephen King is fully onboard this remake and likes the new direction it will take.
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE BATTERSEA POLTERGEIST, M3GAN, SEVERIN

BLUMHOUSE SECURES RIGHTS TO LONGEST DOCUMENTED POLTERGEIST HAUNTING IN HISTORY: "May 25, 2021, Los Angeles, CA -- In an ultra competitive bidding situation, Blumhouse Television and Michael Seitzman’s Maniac Productions have secured the rights to BBC Radio 4’s “The Battersea Poltergeist” podcast, presented by Danny Robins, which the company is developing as the first season of a scripted ongoing series and a companion unscripted series, titled Blumhouse’s Ghost Story. Additionally, the companies have also secured Hitchings’ life rights, as well as the rights to her and James Clark’s book, The Poltergeist Prince of London: The Remarkable True Story of the Battersea Poltergeist.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Hellraiser Remake Coming To Hulu From Director David Bruckner

Hellraiser is getting an update. The classic horror film will be remade for Hulu by director David Bruckner (The Night House) from a screenplay by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, who he also worked with on The Night House. Spyglass Media, who also has the next Scream film coming early in 2022, will put this one out as well. The 1987 original Hellraiser film was written and directed by Clive Barker, from his original story "The Hellbound Heart." The franchise has been a horror staple over the last thirty years, with ten films, numerous comics and books, and now even a tv series in development for HBO Max. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting had the news first.
TV & VideosCollider

Michiel Huisman to Star in Mark Boal's AppleTV+ Thriller Series 'Echo 3'

Michiel Huisman will join Luke Evans in Apple TV+’s upcoming television series Echo 3, an action-thriller show penned and produced by Academy Award-winner Mark Boal. Boal is best known for his projects with Kathryn Bigelow including The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, but Echo 3 will be his first jump into television. The series is adapted from the Israeli television series When Heroes Fly, which in turn was based on the book of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.
MoviesHypebae

6 Supernatural Horror Movies To Watch After Netflix's 'Things Heard & Seen'

Based on Elizabeth Brundage‘s novel All Things Cease to Appear, Netflix‘s latest supernatural horror movie Things Heard & Seen tells the chilling tale of the Clare family, who move to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley from Manhattan. Upon settling in their new home, Catherine (Amanda Seyfried) encounters a sinister spiritual presence, which her daughter Franny (Ana Sophia Heger) also senses in her room late at night through a series of paranormal episodes. Meanwhile, her skeptical husband George (James Norton) brushes off Catherine’s concerns, causing her not to share her other discoveries. Eventually, Catherine learns more about the house’s previous owners and the link between its disturbing history with the dark forces lurking around the halls.
TV Showsbloody-disgusting.com

Over 20 New Horror Movies and Shows Releasing in May 2021!

If you thought last month was packed with horror, get ready for what May has in store. From indie gems and TV shows, to the return of an iconic franchise and so much more, this month is going full speed from the start!. Arriving on VOD via Arrow May 3rd,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Original Horror Movie Is Now Available To Stream

We’re not even halfway through 2021 yet, and it’s already shaping up to be a banner year for sci-fi on Netflix, with both the film and television slate of originals looking to be in rude health. Anthony Mackie’s Outside the Wire drew in 66 million viewers in four weeks, South...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Is Dropping 3 Big Originals This Weekend

Netflix is dropping three big originals this weekend. Not only is the weekly new movie the most notable of the month, but two of Netflix’s biggest TV shows return for fresh seasons – one is an acclaimed comedy-drama not seen for a few years and the other is a popular animated series.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

If you turn around in Hollywood these days, there’s a distinct possibility that you’re going to bump into a Stephen King adaptation. As one of the most heavily-adapted authors in history, the horror icon’s back catalogue is in a constant state of development, and even now there are eight TV shows and seventeen movies in the works based on his novels, short stories and other collections.