TEASER NOW AVAILABLE FOR EPIX’S “CHAPELWAITE” PREMIERING THIS SUMMER

Julianne Moore stars in Stephen King’s adaptation of his own novel for Apple TV+. Series director: Pablo Larrain. Creator: Stephen King. Apple TV+. 8 x 60 mins. Lisey’s Story is, on all fronts, too much. Too long, too over-produced, too many talents, too overwrought, too much going on. It’s what results when Stephen King, the world-famous author known for the blockbusting nature of his novels, adapts his own 528-pager for the small-screen, acts as showrunner, and filters his vision through the distinct lens of Pablo Larrain, the brilliant Chilean auteur known for arthouse titles Ema, Jackie, and Tony Manero. With Apple signing the cheques, you feel as if this team – which also includes Darius Khondji as DoP - could have gone on forever, but even stalwart lead actor and EP Julianne Moore shows signs of flagging by the end (which is, frustratingly, by far the best episode, although some viewers may have given up by then).