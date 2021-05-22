TEASER NOW AVAILABLE FOR EPIX’S “CHAPELWAITE” PREMIERING THIS SUMMER
The series, based on the short story Jerusalem’s Lot by Stephen King, also stars Emily Hampshire. Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrien Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations. The series stars Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire and is Executive Produced by Donald De Line, Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi.www.horrorsociety.com