Shudder Unveils Trailer For Dark Mystery Thriller CAVEAT Ahead of June 3 Streaming Release
The Feature Debut from Damian Mc Carthy Streams Exclusively on Shudder June 3. In Caveat, Lone drifter Isaac accepts a job to look after his landlord’s niece, Olga, for a few days in an isolated house on a remote island. It seems like easy money, but there’s a catch: he must wear a leather harness and chain that restricts his movements to certain rooms. Once Olga’s uncle, Barrett leaves the two of them alone, a game of cat and mouse ensues as Olga displays increasingly erratic behavior as a trapped Isaac makes a series of horrific discoveries in the house.www.horrorsociety.com