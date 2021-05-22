newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brooks Believes Steelers 2021 Playoff Chances Hinge On Rookie Harris Playing Like A Pro Bowler

By Steelers Depot
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers selected running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with hopes that he can play a big part in turning the running game around instantly and in the process prevent quarterback ben Roethlisberger from having to throw as much as he did in 2020. Because of that, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes that whether or not the Steelers will have success in 2021 all falls on Harris’ shoulders and how he performs as a rookie.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Bucky Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowler#2021 Nfl Draft#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Draft#Brooks Believes Steelers#Nfl Com#Steel City#Steelers Fans#Hinge#Running#Le Veon Bell#Success#Glory Days#Turning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

PITTSBURGH -- The newest members of the Pittsburgh Steelers have picked their numbers, as the team announced their rookie jersey numbers on Thursday. The Steelers will begin their 2021 rookie mini camp Friday, May 14 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They'll return for organized team activities from May 25-27, June 1-3 and 7-10. Mandatory minicamp will run June 15-17.
NFLfox8tv.com

Steelers Rookie Mini-Camp

The Steelers are in the midst of Rookie Mini-camp and for this year’s Draft Picks, now’s the perfect time to get acclimated to a winning culture within a terrific organization. Guys like Pat Freiermuth, the Penn State Grad, consider themselves lucky to be in Pittsburgh. On Friday, Freiermuth talked about...
NFLchatsports.com

Predicting each rookie’s chances of making Steelers roster in 2021

The Steelers just selected nine players in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are their chances of making the final roster this year. There are mixed opinions so far about Pittsburgh’s 2021 NFL Draft class. While most fans seem to be pleased with the results, many experts argue that the Steelers fell short of expectations this year, and thought they reached with several of their picks.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 5th-Round Pick Isaiahh Loudermilk Signs Rookie Deal

Steelers defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk, who was selected with the 156th pick after Pittsburgh traded up with the Miami Dolphins, signed his rookie deal today, the team announced Saturday. Spotrac projects that Loudermilk’s four-year deal will be worth $3,800,289 with a signing bonus of $320,289. Loudermilk made 26 career starts...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers rookie pass rusher Quincy Roche plays like a bonafide OG

I admit that the first time I heard someone called an OG I immediately thought that stood for old guy. I was slightly confused however when the individual being given the moniker was far from an elder, appearing to be in his early thirties at the oldest. I decided to google the definition; OG is a slang term for someone who’s incredibly exceptional, authentic, or “old-school.” Suddenly the reasoning behind the title given actually made sense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers 3 bold predictions for the 2021-2022 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have some question marks on this team and that led to these predictions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they won the AFC North division but they failed to win a playoff game. They won the toughest division in football but they have yet to win a playoff game for the past couple of years. There seem to be mixed reviews about what this team currently is and what they could be by the end of this 2021-2022 NFL season.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

#53 remains at center, Steelers rookies get their numbers

It looks like #53 will remain at center for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. The team announced what numbers their unsigned draft picks will wear for the upcoming season. Center Kendrick Green out of Illinois will wear Maurkice Pouncey’s number after the long-time center retired from football at the end of the 2020 season.
NFLHastings Tribune

Mike Preston: No clear-cut favorite in AFC North, but Browns add some spice

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns have added some spice to the AFC North race. The Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry still has a special place in the division, but a third team only makes it more exciting, especially when Cleveland fans despise the Steelers as much as those in Baltimore. Now, if only the Cincinnati Bengals would join the party … but let’s not go there.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers 7th-Round Pick Tre Norwood Offically Signs Rookie Contract

The Steelers used their first of two seventh-round selections to take Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood, and on Saturday, he offically joined the Steelers. The team annouced via Twitter that Norwood has signed his rookie deal. The details of the deal have not been announced, but the contract is estimated by...
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Schedule: Series History Against Every Opponent

With yesterday’s schedule release by the NFL, we can now dissect every team’s 2021 slate months in advance. Here’s a look at every Steelers opponent, and an overview of the series between the two, both recent games and across NFL history. Did you know that Pittsburgh is facing one team...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Sign Punter Pressley Harvin III to Rookie Deal

Punter Pressley Harvin III, the 254th overall and Steelers’ last selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, has offically signed his rookie deal, the team announced via Twitter Saturday afternoon. Harvin, who won the Ray Guy Award in 2020 as a member of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, inked a deal...
NFLESPN

Cleveland Browns 2021 schedule: Playoffs could hinge on Week 17 MNF tilt at Steelers

The Cleveland Browns’ 2021 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday. The 2021 NFL season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET). ESPN’s Monday Night Football opener on Sept. 13 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET).
NFLchatsports.com

Former Steelers NT Daniel McCullers Attends Ravens’ Minicamp On Tryout Basis

The Pittsburgh Steelers again have a “Big Dan” on the roster by way of fourth round pick Dan Moore Jr., but the original namesake is trying to latch onto a division rival’s roster. According to this tweet by The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, NT Daniel McCullers is attending Baltimore Ravens’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.
NFLNFL

All-Paid Team of Tomorrow: Projecting next big NFL contracts

Which players are in line to earn big-money contracts in the near future? Anthony Holzman-Escareno takes a look into his crystal ball to project the All-Paid Team of Tomorrow, listing the top candidate to become the next player to push for the rank of highest paid at each position, along with other players who are on the big-money radar (note that contract information is sourced from Over The Cap and/or Spotrac):
NFLYardbarker

Steelers Rookie Pat Freiermuth Needs a New Nickname

Don't call Pat Freiermuth "Baby Gronk." The Pittsburgh Steelers' second-round pick spoke with media following Day 1 of rookie mini camp and made it clear he doesn't like the nickname. "I hate it," Freiermuth said with a smile. "I think it's pretty annoying. I am trying to get away from...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Retro Podcast: Making a trip to the Super Bowl a habit again

Our journey in the BTSC Delorean to Steeler yesteryear begins in a time No Strings Attached starring Natalie Portman and Ashton Kutcher reached the top of the box office and “Grenade” by Bruno Mars was the hottest song on the radio. Meanwhile, the Steelers were looking to return to the top of the football world as they were playing for entrance to their third Super Bowl in six years,