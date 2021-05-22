Brooks Believes Steelers 2021 Playoff Chances Hinge On Rookie Harris Playing Like A Pro Bowler
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft with hopes that he can play a big part in turning the running game around instantly and in the process prevent quarterback ben Roethlisberger from having to throw as much as he did in 2020. Because of that, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com believes that whether or not the Steelers will have success in 2021 all falls on Harris’ shoulders and how he performs as a rookie.www.chatsports.com