Borussia Dortmund beat RB Leizpig 3-2 in the Bundesliga over the weekend and the pair go again on Thursday in the DFB Pokal final in Berlin. RBL have seen off the likes of Augsburg, Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen to get here while BVB have taken care of Borussia Monchengladbach and a mix of lower-ranked opponents. Dortmund are in the UEFA Champions League reckoning and a Pokal title would make it quite a decent end to the season while Leipzig have one final chance to send Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann out on a high. With the German champions out of the picture, this is a great chance for both to notch some silverware.