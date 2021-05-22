newsbreak-logo
Society

Column: Improving the foster care system

By Chuck Grassley
Quad-Cities Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, the Children’s Bureau’s National Foster Care Month initiative is focused on bringing to light ways that organizations can authentically engage youth in decision-making about their own future. When I first founded the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth in 2009 with then-Senator Landrieu, one of the primary goals was to hear directly from kids in foster care. Nearly half of kids in foster care are under the age of five, and must rely on adults who are charged with their care to advocate for them and speak to their best interest. However, there are also thousands of youth in the foster care system who are teenagers and young adults. While they still need caring adults to guide them and advocate for them, their voices are important and should never be ignored.

A: For nearly 15 months, the pandemic uprooted just about everything society took for granted before COVID-19 swept into communities across the country. The highly transmissible infectious disease created unprecedented changes and challenges to life as we know it, from going to work, attending school, filling prescriptions, buying groceries and seeing a health care provider. Closing classrooms and shutting down entire sectors of the economy created financial hardship and untold consequences of social isolation, affecting mental health, and exacerbating addiction and domestic abuse. For children who need society’s social safety net to catch them when their family life is not safe, child welfare services exist within the community to help. Foster parents are an integral thread in the fabric of the child welfare safety net. As the founding co-chair of the Senate Caucus on Foster Youth, I’ve worked for more than two decades to strengthen public policies that give kids who are placed in foster care the best opportunity to have a loving, forever family. Whether that’s safe reunification with one’s family of origin or securing permanency with an adoptive family, policymakers need to prioritize funding, resources and accountability to secure stability for youth who have been through trauma, uncertainty and insecurity through no fault of their own. Like everything else, the pandemic disrupted foster care systems across the United States. Although countless businesses and organizations were forced to close, child welfare agencies, the courts and community partners found a way to continue services for at-risk youth and families. There were hiccups along the way, including delays in achieving permanency, economic hardship and disrupted schooling, but the mission stayed the course. Every child deserves a forever family and a safe, permanent place to call home. Now that we’re seeing more and more light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, it’s as important as ever to keep moving ahead to celebrate and accelerate safe reunifications and adoptions so that no child is subjected to abuse or neglect, or bounced from one foster home to the next indefinitely. During negotiations on the fifth pandemic relief package that President Trump signed into law in December, I worked to temporarily boost federal spending on services and assistance for foster youth to ensure there was adequate funding to meet the unique challenges faced by youth during the pandemic, especially for those who age out of foster care with no place to call home.
