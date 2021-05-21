Shaping Pathways Through Content Area Literacy: Instructional Models for Teaching with Text Sets by Erika Thulin Dawes and Mary Ann Cappiello
Literature-based instruction is having a moment and we’re confident that you’re as excited about that as we are. Not only do we have more access than ever to an array of well-written titles representing diverse perspectives and experiences, but current curriculum conversations are also recognizing the potential children’s literature holds for fostering critical literacy and critical consciousness. Our experiences in working as classroom teachers, reading and curriculum specialists, and now as teacher educators have shown us that teachers are passionate about books and their potential. We know that you are happiest when surrounded by piles of books to share with your students.nerdybookclub.wordpress.com