After a difficult year for everyone, the Manhattan Juneteenth celebration seems even more important than ever. Sonya Baker, Chair of the planning committee, says this year’s event will kick off on Thursday, June 17 with a presentation from Phil Dixon. Dixon is a co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City and is the author of nine books. The presentation from Dixon will be at the Frederick Douglass Recreation Complex beginning at 6:30PM.