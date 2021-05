We will never know how a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomeov would have played out, but St-Pierre thinks he has a pretty good idea. Before both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre moved on from the idea of fighting one another in a dream match for the ages, there appeared to be a very real chance that the fight could happen. The biggest barrier that stood between the fight and reality was Dana White, and at one point, even he began to warm up to the idea of a Nurmagomedov/St-Pierre marquee.