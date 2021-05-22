5STAR PHOTOS: Seymour at Farragut baseball, 2021 Class AAA sectionals

The postseason has arrived for boys golf programs across the state and plenty of class 1A teams will hit the links for sectionals today. Winfield-Mt. Union will host a meet at Twin Lakes with Keota and Columbus Community also competing. Keota is coming off of their first conference title in 27 years and the Wolves finished fourth in the SEISC meet. Highland, Hillcrest Academy, and Lone Tree will travel to Knoll Ridge in North English. The Huskies’ Jamison Kasparek has had a strong end to his senior season with the fifth best 18-hole average in the SEISC-North with a 96. Sigourney will compete in the North Mahaska sectional at Prairie Knolls. The Savages placed third in this week’s South Iowa Cedar League meet.