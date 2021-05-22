newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

5STAR PHOTOS: Seymour at Farragut baseball, 2021 Class AAA sectionals

5starpreps.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy these 40 photos from the Seymour at Farragut baseball game, the 2021 Class AAA state sectional won 9-2 by the Admirals. All photos below are by Danny Parker. Should you be interested in purchasing a picture or two, email him at ParkerPhotography@yahoo.com.

www.5starpreps.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sectionals#5star#Farragut Baseball Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Sports
Related
Seymour, TNDaily Times

Seymour baseball advances to region championship

Seymour got it going with the bats late, scoring three runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 7-2 victory over Tennessee High on Monday in the Region 1-AAA baseball semifinals at Seymour's Don Doyle Field. Tres Parton stole home to give the Eagles (32-2) a 2-1...
Golfkciiradio.com

Class 1A Boys Golf Sectionals Today

The postseason has arrived for boys golf programs across the state and plenty of class 1A teams will hit the links for sectionals today. Winfield-Mt. Union will host a meet at Twin Lakes with Keota and Columbus Community also competing. Keota is coming off of their first conference title in 27 years and the Wolves finished fourth in the SEISC meet. Highland, Hillcrest Academy, and Lone Tree will travel to Knoll Ridge in North English. The Huskies’ Jamison Kasparek has had a strong end to his senior season with the fifth best 18-hole average in the SEISC-North with a 96. Sigourney will compete in the North Mahaska sectional at Prairie Knolls. The Savages placed third in this week’s South Iowa Cedar League meet.
Oskaloosa, IABloomfield Democrat

Mustangs finish fourth in SCC, host Class 2A Sectionals Friday

The Mustang golf team finished fourth in the South Central Conference Tournament Tuesday in Oskaloosa. The Mustangs shot a 368 team score in the 18-hole tournament. Easton White led the Mustangs with an 88. Noah Hamm shot a 90. Lane Johnson and Tucker Marshall shot rounds of 94 and Jack Bigsby shot 96. The Mustangs will host the Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament at the Bloomfield Country Club on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.
Barrington, RIindependentri.com

Photos: Prout baseball comes close

The Prout baseball team had a tough draw for its first series of the season as it matched up for a pair of games with Barrington, the 2019 Division II runner-up. The Crusaders dropped a 6-5 decision on the road in the first game then lost 8-6 in their home opener on Tuesday.
Watertown, TNmainstreet-nashville.com

Watertown baseball takes on Hixson in Friday sectional

WATERTOWN - Gearing up for perhaps the most meaningful baseball game since the program was restarted back in 1988, Watertown High is fortunate to have someone at the helm who's been down this road before. Second year Purple Tiger coach Mark Purvis leads his squad into Friday's TSSAA Sectional home...
Clayton, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clayton produces impressive Class 1 individual sectional performance

CLAYTON — It's already been a banner spring for the Clayton boys tennis team, and there could be plenty more yet to come. Clayton advanced most of its players to Missouri's Class 1 boys tennis individual state tournament thanks to an impressive performance Friday afternoon during the individual sectional at Shaw Park.
Marshfield, MOrepublictigersports.com

Photos: Varsity Baseball vs Marshfield

Republic tossed around the lumber one more time in the regular season, pounding Marshfield’s solid pitching staff in a 13-5 win on the road. Ryker Harrington tied the school record for runs scored in a season with 39. Jared Hughes knocked in his 33rd run of the year, two short of that team record.
SoccerKingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: District 1-AAA soccer chanpionship

Dobyns-Bennett hosted Science Hill Thursday as the teams battled for the District 1-AAA soccer championship. The Tribe had won both regular-season meetings, but the Hilltoppers turned the tables by getting off to a quick start.
Logan, WVAndover Townsman

Washenitz and Goins co-captain Class AAA

Fairmont — All season long, it was a quartet of teams that stood amongst the best in Class AAA. And once the state tournament got underway in Charleston, the top four seeds of Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Nitro and Logan proved they were indeed a cut above the rest as each rolled into the Class AAA state semifinals.
BaseballHerald-Times

Baseball: BNL gets mojo working at Seymour

SEYMOUR — The immediate, obvious goal for both teams in Friday's baseball clash at Seymour was to avoid the cellar of the 2021 Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament. The main mission for Bedford North Lawrence — once a top-10-ranked team in Class 4A — was far more important, however, and that was to recover some of its mojo.
Seymour, INTribTown.com

Seymour girls track and field wins sectionals

Seymour girls won the opening event, the 4×800 relay, and the final event, the 4×400 relay, and scored big points in several events in between to easily win the Seymour Girls Track and Field Sectional at Bulleit Stadium Tuesday night. The Owls scored 148.5 points with Paoli second with 78,...
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

BASEBALL: All District 9-AAA honorees

Some 17 Wilson County baseball players and a coach have been singled out for District 9-AAA postseason recognition. The all-district team was released prior to the start of the district tournament with the all-tournament team slated to be released later this week. Lebanon High School coach Will Wakefield was named...
Jackson, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

BASEBALL: Jackson stunned in sectional final to end season

JACKSON — This was supposed to be Jackson’s crowning achievement. One of, if not the best baseball season in school history. Earned 20 wins and won the first FAC title in school history with a loaded roster with all the potential in the world to make a deep tournament run.
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

CLASS AA-CENTRAL BASEBALL

Ian McKinney struck out nine in five innings and the Arkansas Travelers scored all three of their runs in the first inning to knock off the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas (5-3) has now won three consecutive games and moved into a tie for second place...